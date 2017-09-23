Here’s how Deepika Padukone reacted when she was asked to sport a unibrow for Padmavati

I won’t be straying far from the truth if I say Deepika Padukone’s look from Padmavati has won her a lot of admirers. While Twitterati couldn’t stop praising the actress, the most talked about feature of her look was that she will sport a unibrow in the movie. Now, trust us when we say that unibrow is very tricky to carry and not everyone can pull it off as graciously as her. Actors are very skeptical to sport the particular look for they fear that it may ruin their look. Was Deepika Padukone one of these celebs who was apprehensive of sporting the look for the period drama? Was she comfortable with the idea as she has to look the character in the movie? Well, fortunately, we have answers to all these queries.

BollywoodLife, in an exclusive chat with Padmavati's designers, Rimple and Harpreet Narula, had the opportunity to ask if the unibrow was a must for the director and if Deepika had any reluctance to pull it off. Rimple, who was quite vocal about the topic, revealed, "Deepika is a very good person to work with. She's absolutely stunning, not only from outside but even from inside. And she never really interferes. And coming to unibrow, the look was clearly decided many days before the shoot. Lots of research had been done on it and it was Mr. Bhansali's decision to try this. And when he came up with the idea, we were all on the same page."

Also as a viewer, it would be a drastic change for us to see the actress with a unibrow but she doesn't agree to this. According to Rinkle, "Viewers won't have a tough time connecting with the character. Because in the end, she's a Sinhalese princess, coming from down south, so you will eventually connect to her. But I think this was a clever decision on his part 'cos that's the feature that is setting her apart."

Going by the traditional thought, the monobrow or unibrow is considered as the sign of innocence. In the past, actress Kajol, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo have popularised the unibrow. A few days back, we read the story of a model Sophia Hadjipanteli, who refused to tweeze her eyebrows saying they were a part of who she was. In some cultures, women with unibrows were considered as ogres. Keeping all this in mind, we can say it is really brave of Deepika Padukone to take the path untread and sport the monobrow.