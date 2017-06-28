Here’s how Nawazuddin Siddiqui transformed into an old man for Sridevi’s Mom

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to return on the big screen with Sridevi’s Mom. The film will see him playing a character unlike any other he has portrayed on the big screen. And as far as one can remember he, for the first time, is playing a role high on prosthetics. It is said that while he was shooting in Delhi, the locals in Chandni Chowk, didn’t recognise him.

According to DNA, the director Ravi Udyawar spoke about the same as he said, "There is a reason audiences and the industry alike refer to Nawazuddin as one of the finest actors in the country. When I explained his look to him , he was really excited because it gave him the opportunity to do something different and as an actor he is constantly on the lookout for doing something that challenges him. He got on the sets, sat through hours of hair and makeup…walked around the local streets, wearing basic clothes picked off the street and yet managed to steal the show".

In fact Sridevi too couldn’t recognise Nawaz, when she walked in on the very first day of the shoot.

Mom stars Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film has been granted a 'UA' with not a single visual or audio cut.

CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani describes Mom as a modern day Mother India. “Srideviji’s performance in Mom has the same impact as Nargisji in Mother India. They both define motherhood and the ingrained sacrifices that a mother makes for a child. I’d go as far as to say Mom is the contemporary Mother India. There will not be one dry eye in the theatres when the film opens.” The film which was viewed by the CBFC’s board members on Friday had the female members in tears. “It is probably Sridevi’s career’s best performance,” says a CBFC source.