Here’s how Ranveer Singh is prepping as a rapper for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy – watch video

The live-wire of Bollywood Ranveer Singh has taken a break from Padmavati controversy and moved on to the prepping for his upcoming flick Gully Boy. YRF recently shared a video, where Ranveer can be seen performing a rap along with Mumbai rapper Vivian Fernandes known by his stage name Divine and captioned it, “#GullyBoy This looks SUPER rad even if there’s no sound @RanveerOfficial @VivianDivine ~ can’t wait to hear them #InstaStories”. The video is also the current insta-story of Ranveer Singh. But unfortunately, there’s no sound in the clip.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy brings the fresh pair of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the big screen. The film is based on the life of Naezy aka Naved Shaikh, who is a gully rapper from the Kurla slum. In a recent interview when Naved was asked about Ranveer portraying his character he said, “I like the guy. We worked together for a song in Hey Bro. He is a versatile actor and I have no doubts that he can effortlessly play an emperor in Padmavati and a rapper in this film.” (Also Read: [Video] You won’t believe how Deepika Padukone reacted after watching boyfriend Ranveer Singh sing Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga)

The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and director Zoya Akhtar after Dil Dhadakne Do. It is expected to go on floors in January next year. On the professional front, Ranveer is currently awaiting for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial historical drama Padmavati. Post wrapping up Gully Boy, Ranveer will kickstart Kabir Khan’s 1983 world cup film which is tentatively titled #83. The actor will be essaying the role of former skipper and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.