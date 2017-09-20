Here’s how Shraddha Kapoor tried to impress Prabhas when they first met up for Saaho

After Baahubali 2′ s phenomenal success, all eyes are on Prabhas and his next project, Saaho. It’s already the most talked about the film. Initially, the fact that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were reuniting for the project had everyone talking, but as we revealed to you first, Prabhas and Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor are coming together for this actioner. This news came as a surprise for several fans out there but they are now slowly warming up to the idea. The actress confirmed the news on social media expressing her excitement on being part of this project. Subsequently, In an interview Mid-day she had confessed that she was dying to meet ‘Baahubali’ who she had kept in touch with via messages. And now for her first meet up with the Prabhas, the Saaho star something planned, revealed a source EXCLUSIVELY.Turns out, the actress binge watched all his south movies before she met him! Yes, believe that! She watched all his previous films and apparently surprised the Baahubali star with her knowledge on his movies, revealed the source. Now that’s called prep right? Also Read: Wait, What?! Shraddha Kapoor to have a double role in Prabhas’ Saaho?

According to reports, the actress will be playing a double role where one character will be the gutsy, adventurous while the other will be shy and cautious kinds. The actress will also take up intensive training for the stunts in Saaho. These sequences will be far tougher than the ones she has pulled off before. Looks like Shraddha will be Prabhas’ partner in action! Kenny Bates, a renowned choreographer has been brought on board to can the sequences. The film will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey. The film will be directed by Sujeet.

The movie is all set to release in 2018. Till then we can’t wait to catch the first glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas – the current talked about pair!