Here’s how Varun Dhawan is prepping up for Sui Dhaaga – watch videos

Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up the shoot of Shoojit Sircar’s October but without taking a break, the actor has started prepping up for Sui Dhaaga. The actor shared the first pic from the set of the film yesterday in which he was seen working on a sewing machine. In the latest video, we can see Varun weaving some cloth on that traditional sewing machine. The story of Sui Dhaaga is based on the concept of Made in India. The film also features Anushka Sharma in a lead role.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are sharing screen space for the first time in Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. The film is co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Sharat Katariya, who previously helmed Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Talking about the film, Maneesh feels that Sui Dhaaga — Made In India will “resonate with everyone” and with Varun and Anushka, they’ve “found just the right vehicles to tell the story,” Sharat said, it’s a “great feeling” to begin again (work on a film). “Finally, we have a story worth telling. There is excitement mixed with nervousness, and also the joy of reuniting with old friends and new collaborators. Everyone is more experienced than before, but we are hoping that we’ll be able to work with the same innocence and joy.” The film is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and is set to hit the screens during Gandhi Jayanti. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan reveals just married Anushka Sharma will soon get busy with Sui Dhaaga; view pic)

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in October opposite debutante Banita Sandhu. Touted be a dark film, it is set to hit the screens on April 13, 2018. Sharing his experience about the film, Varun had said, “It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. ‘October’ is more than a film to me. I don’t want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being.”