Here’s how you can make Katrina Kaif’s special coconut pancakes – watch video

A few days ago we had shared with you a video of Katrina Kaif craving for Cheese Dosa and Mini Mathur denying her that dish. Her soul was craving for the dish that the host of The Mini Truck wasn’t excited about at all. Well, now we know why Cheese Dosa didn’t make Mathur’s eyes twinkle like it did for us. Katrina Kaif and she cooked very delicious looking coconut pancakes. In fact, Mini, too, was surprised that despite knowing that she can’t cook to save her life, Katrina managed it well. (Also read: Ahem! Salman Khan takes off his shirt as he poses for a hot pic with Katrina Kaif)

But before we talk about Katrina’s cooking skills, let’s tell you what made us smile a lot while watching the video. It was the actress’ enthusiasm to be on the show. Given the fact that Mini and Katrina are good friends, you can see the level of comfort that the two share. The actress was like an eager and extremely honest teenager who had suddenly been plonked at a place with a person she loves to be with. And then she made the cheese dosa reference and proved that she is just like one of us who craves for food which will make your diet go for a complete toss. Her energy is pretty infectious in the video. Now coming to her cooking skills, she did crack the eggs well. Check out the video right here…

Katrina Kaif is presently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi with Salman Khan. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who recently completed shooting a major action sequence. The image of this sequence will remind you of many Hollywood films, the recent one being Logan. Tiger Zinda Hai will see the return of Tiger and Zoya who had gone undercover, leaving the cops high and dry. The film releases in December, around Christmas, this year.