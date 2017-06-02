Here’s how you can see Prabhas and Anushka Shetty together again

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty‘s chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since Baahubali 2 released and became one of the biggest Indian films ever. The movie broke records and became the first film to even start the 500 crore club. It has earned more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide. But what got the audience more excited was Prabhas and Anushka’s chemistry. Amarendra and Devasena were such couple goals, we couldn’t help finding out if they had something going on in real life, too. This is not the first time the duo have starred in a movie together. After Baahubali 2’s success, the makers are now planning to dub one of their older movies in Hindi.

The makers of Billa (2009) have decided to release the film dubbed in Hindi. The action thriller film has Prabhas in dual roles reprising the characters Billa and Swami Ranga. The Hindi version is titled The Return Of Rebel 2. Now that’s something we would love to watch considering how much we love these two now. Billa was a huge hit down South and we are not surprised that one of their films is getting a Hindi version. In fact, we are expecting Bollywood filmmakers to dig up more movies that they’ll re-package and release in Hindi. (ALSO READ: Prabhas is not marrying this industrialist’s grand daughter, reveals a family insider)

Anushka and Prabhas were in the news recently after rumours about them marrying each other did the rounds. After Anushka shut down those rumours, speculations about him marrying an industrialist’s daughter started doing the rounds. A family insider had exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife and confirmed that it is false news. Prabhas does not have marriage in mind at the moment. Well, Prabhas’ love life is the only thing everyone seems interested in these days.

The Baahubali actor is gearing up for his next magnum opus, Saaho. His upcoming film was also in the news as a lot of Bollywood names popped up as his leading lady in the film. Coming back to Billa’s Hindi version, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.