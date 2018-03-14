Here’s the man responsible for Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘viral’ picture from Thugs Of Hindostan

Our jaws dropped on the floor when we saw a picture, which was suppose to be Amitabh Bachchan’s look from his upcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan. The photo went viral immediately as fans couldn’t stop praising the megastar. But later it turned out that the picture was not Amitabh’s. In fact, it is a portrait shot of an Afghani refugee. The photo has been clicked by renowned photographer, Steve McCurry. This was shot in January 2017 and you can find the picture on his Instagram page. “I made this portrait of Shabuz, age 68, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan. Many Afghans use only one name,” read the caption on the post.

Check it out right here:

Photographers would know all about Steve’s body of work. For the set of people who don’t know about him, Steve is an American photographer who has worked in photojournalism and editorial. He is best known for his 1984 photograph “Afghan Girl”, which originally appeared in National Geographic magazine. Check the iconic picture right here:

Steve is quite active on Instagram and has around 2.3 million followers. His bio reads, “Steve’s body of work spans conflicts, ancient traditions, and culture, yet always retains the human element. (sic).” And that is seen in his photos. Check out some other brilliant photos clicked by Steve.

This might not be Amitabh's look in Thugs Of Hindostan, but we are sure whenever it is out, it will make everyone go bonkers. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.