Here’s what Benafsha Soonawalla has to say about reports of dating Shardul Pandit

Benafsha Soonawalla grabbed attention when she was inside the Bigg Boss season 11 house. Previously, she was rumoured to be dating Varun Sood, but she rubbished all the reports and clarified that they are not dating. Moreover, the VJ’s growing proximity with her co-contestant and close friend Priyank Sharma also raised many questions, but both of them denied any such relationship. Recently, rumours started doing the rounds on the internet that Benafsha has become too close to anchor Shardul Pandit. When Benafsha shared a fun video with him, rumours went rife about the two seeing each other. But hear it out from us, there is nothing except friendship between the two. In fact they are BFF. Both are currently hosting Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra’s MTV BCL and it is fun to watch them together. While Benafsha keeps it cool with her hosting, Shardul keeps us entertained with his commentary. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla to be part of this exciting venture – read details!)

The 22-year-old VJ exclusively told us that they are good friends. “No no. He is a great friend and I love chilling with him. Even though we have got great onscreen chemistry, we are both total cartoons,” she said. Surely they are goofy and have a fun time together at MTV BCL. However, this is not the first time that gossip mongers have spread such false rumours. With this revelation, we are really looking forward to some more BFF goals from the two.

About anchoring BCL, Shardul said, “It feels awesome being the main attraction among 200 TV actors and having the most crucial job. It’s fun but is also a risky job. Last year people saw how I handled many controversial topics and in fact, Divyanka even wrote on social media that no one can handle it like me. But above all, I made such good friends and that was my main reason to come back.”

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.