Here’s what Iulia Vantur has to say about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif – watch exclusive video

Iulia Vantur and Maniesh Paul‘s latest music video – Harjai is making a lot of noise on social media. Twitterati has been praising the duo for this romantic track, which will surely steal your hearts. The jodi’s chemistry has totally set the screens on fire, so when we met Iulia and Maniesh, we has to ask them about their song and their chemistry. But that’s not it! We even made them play a few games. During the exclusive interaction with us, the duo played a word association game. Basically, they had to tell us what is the first word that comes to their mind when they hear the following names or terms.

From love to marriage to Harjai and Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, we threw a lot of words at them and you will be surprised by what they had to say! In fact, you will be intrigued after hearing what is the first thing that came to Iulia Vantur’s mind when we said Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif? Want to know all the details? Well, check out our fun game in the exclusive video above and share with us your thoughts about their reactions in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Iulia Vantur: Salman Khan encouraged me to sing, he discovered my singing voice – watch exclusive video)

Meanwhile, Iulia even revealed to us exclusively that Salman Khan is the one who inspires her to sing. As she mentioned to us during the chat, “Salman discovered my singing voice. He encouraged me to sing. In fact, I never thought I would be singing. Yes, it was a passion, but I didn’t know I would pursue it as a profession. So I sing because of him.” With the Romanian beauty set to give out a few more music videos, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Iulia Vantur right here.