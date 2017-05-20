Here’s what Shahid Kapoor has to say about Mira and Misha doing an ad together

Ever since Shahid Kapoor had got married to the Delhi girl Mira Rajput, there had been talks that Mira has been getting offers to act in a Bollywood movie, one of which also was supposed to star her hubby. However, Shahid Kapoor shot down the rumours then, saying his wife had no plans to make her Bollywood debut then. Now that he became a proud father to a beautiful daughter last year, there are fresh talks that Mira, who made her screen debut later with the fifth season of Koffee With Karan, will be seen with Misha in an ad.

However, in a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor has shot down the rumour once again, though he clarifies that he has not stopped Mira fro doing any ads or projects. He had said, “It’s not my decision what Mira does, it’s completely hers. I read something about Mira, so far Misha has not been offered any work and I am happy about that as she is just nine months old. As far as Mira is concerned, she will do what she feels like doing. I don’t need to interfere. She is her own person and takes her own decisions. Whatever she decides to do, I will be supportive and happy.”

In the same interview, he also spoke about the recent controversy that Mira was involved in when she had given her views about motherhood. He revealed, “I was actually laughing through most of it telling Mira, ‘Welcome to my world, wherein you will have to learn to be a little more careful’. Well, she is not an actor; and has the freedom to say what she feels. I think she is very mature for her age and speaks well and is clear about her thoughts. I honestly never felt the need to defend her because she defends herself and I think, a lot of times, she defends me also well at gatherings or when I am out with her. Maybe, I am a less confident person than she is. So, she has handled it really well.”

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Padmavati, that is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.