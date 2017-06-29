Here’s what Tere Sheher Mein’s Dhruv Bhandari has to say about his secret marriage to Shruti Merchant

Remember Tere Sheher Mein’s Mantu? Well, the show did not have a long run on TV but those who watched it loved Dhruv Bhandari as the simple and charming Mantu. Well, there is heartbreak for his female fans as reports suggest that he got married to his rumoured girlfriend Shruti Merchant in Mauritius last month. The two met in 2012 when they were a part of Taj Express. Dhruv, who is a quiet person kept his relationship private. We did not see many pictures of the two on social media platforms too. As per a report in a daily, Dhruv married Shruti on June 16 in Mauritius. It was a very private affair with only family members and a few friends in attendance.

The couple had been going strong since three years now. Buzz is that Dhruv is focusing on his career as an entrepreneur and might soon shift to London. Shruti is a producer and entertainment director. When Bollywood Life buzzed Dhruv, he said, “Please give me time till tomorrow noon.” The actor refused to confirm or deny the happy news. We are sure some girls will be crying their hearts out.

Shruti is the younger sister of noted choreographer Vaibhavi. Dhruv is the son of the late actor Mohan Bhandari, who is known for his body of work on films and TV. Vaibhavi Merchant also shared a snap of Mauritius on her Insta a few days back but did not mention anything else. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…