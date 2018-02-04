Here’s what you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero promotions

Zero is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most ambitious projects for. The actor is not only collaborating with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for the first time, but will also be seen as a dwarf in this slice-of-life movie, which raises a toast to the indomitable human spirit.

It might be recalled that in a previous interview to After Hrs, SRK had said, “I don’t know if I’m being politically correct, but when you are differently-abled, there are a lot of personal issues that you face.” He also added that such people need to be treated as equals. “We should know there is happiness abound in their lives. We don’t have to empathise or sympathise with them, we just need to celebrate them like completely abled people. We should never distinguish between them.”

Keeping in sync with this thought, the actor-producer has come up with a unique initiative to pique the curiosity of viewers and ensure that Zero stays in the news right till its release date, which is December 21, 2018. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan ignored Ranveer Singh on Twitter but made up for it in the sweetest manner)

SOMETHING FOR EVERY OCCASION…

The team has conceptualised a campaign wherein short promos from the movie will be unveiled throughout the year. A source reveals, “SRK wants to make it more of a celebration. Hence, he has decided to post tidbits from the film, to commemorate each festival.”

IT BEGAN WITH NEW YEAR!

The first teaser, introducing Shah Rukh Khan’s character, was launched on January 1. The one-minute video revealed the actor’s look from the film along with its logo. It had a three-feet something Shah Rukh enjoying and dancing to an old Shashi Kapoor track.

HOLI WITH ANUSHKA

Moviegoers can expect a surprise on Holi. The source adds, “The film’s official poster hasn’t been unveiled. Even the looks of Katrina Kaif and Anushka have been kept under wraps. So, SRK definitely has some plans for Holi.”

EID WITH SALMAN

The next teaser promo is most likely to release during Eid with Salman Khan’s Race 3. “Salman and Shah Rukh are buddies and the former even has made a cameo in a song for Zero. While the first teaser was just a glimpse of the character, the second one is expected to give an insight into what the film is all about. The VFX team is busy with the post-production work and the entire cast and crew is happy with the way it’s turning out,” reveals our source.

DIWALI WITH AAMIR

When Aamir releases most of his movies on Christmas, he usually picks the Diwali day to unveil their theatrical trailer. This time, as he swaps Christmas with SRK’s Zero for Thugs Of Hindostan, the reverse is most likely to happen. “The first three-minute trailer of SRK’s film will definitely be attached to the prints of Aamir’s actioner.”

SOMETHING DURING OTHER FESTIVALS TOO

Not just that, the marketing team of Red Chillies Entertainment, which is backing the movie, will post its stills during Janmashtami and Dussehra, too.