Here’s when Aamir Khan will release the first look of Thugs Of Hindostan

Yash Raj Films’ Thugs Of Hindostan has to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. The film brings together Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Also, it reunites Aamir with his Dangal co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fans have been desperately waiting to see the first look of all the actors. And Aamir finally revealed when the waiting game will come to an end. The superstar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. So he decided to treat his fans by making his debut on Instagram. Not just that, he did his first Insta Live few minutes back. It is during this session when one of his curious fans asked him about the release date of the first look of TOH. But we know Aamir, right? He likes to be secretive about these things. So as expected, he didn’t give out much information on that.

“Waise toh jo main is waqt lag raha hoon woh mera Thugs ka aadha look hai. Meri poori koshish hai ki Thugs ki look chupaake rakhoon sabse. Jaise hi film release ke nazdeek aayegi, aap trailers aur looks dekhenge. Humaari poori koshish hai ki movie November 7 ko aaye (This is the half look. I am trying my best to hide the complete look. As the film nears its release, you’ll will see the posters and the trailers. We are trying to release the film on November 7),” said Aamir. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Aamir Khan! Here’s the A-Z of all things that define the actor

The cast of Thugs Of Hindostan is currently shooting in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Aamir has come to Mumbai only for two days to be with his family after which he will resume the shoot. This is the last schedule of the film, and Aamir said that they will wrap up the film by April 10. Thugs Of Hindostan is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.