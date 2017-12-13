Here’s when Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor’s Total Dhamaal will hit the screens

After taking us on a laughter riot with Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal, the makers of this franchise are coming back to entertain us with the third installment titled Total Dhamaal. While earlier there were speculations that the film might clash with Thugs of Hindostan during the Diwali weekend, the producers announced the official release date of the film, which is December 7, 2018. The latest part will feature Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh and Ashish Chowdhry who’ll be reprising their roles of Aditya Shrivastava, Manav Shrivastava, Deshbandhu Roy and Boman Contractor.

While in the earlier parts, Sanjay Dutt played a key character, in Total Dhamaal Ajay Devgn has replaced Sanjay. Apart from these stars, the film will star Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. Anil and Madhuri had previously amazed us with their sizzling chemistry but unfortunately, the pair will not be seen opposite each other in this comic caper. Director Indra Kumar had earlier said during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, “Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been paired in Total Dhamaal which goes on the floors in January in Mumbai. However, this film is essentially a comedy so don’t expect any ‘Dhak Dhak’ but I promise total Dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream.” (Also Read: Raid, Total Dhamaal, Taanaji: Ajay Devgn’s films in next few years will make his fans really happy!)

Produced by Ashok Thakeria and Indra Kumar, the film will go on floors in January next year. On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Rajkumar Gupta’s Raid, which is scheduled to release on March 16, 2018. How excited are you to watch Total Dhamaal? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.