Here’s when Family Time with Kapil Sharma will go on air!

Kapil Sharma is soon going to be back on the small screen with his upcoming show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma. The ace comedian Kapil’s fans are super elated that he will be back on television. After the first promo of the show garnered appreciation from the viewers, the makers unveiled the second teaser yesterday and the fun mood continues. The good news is not over yet as, after the second teaser, a news about the launch date has started doing the rounds on internet.

According to a leading entertainment portal, this much awaited show will launch on March 25 on Sony TV. Isn’t that a great news? The die-hard fans of Kapil are thrilled by the promos of the show. Previously, Kapil went through a rough patch in his life after The Kapil Sharma Show went off air and Firangi too bombed at the box office. The promo of Family Time With Kapil Sharma sees him poking fun at himself. (Also Read: Family Time with Kapil Sharma teaser 2: Kapil Sharma wants us to believe that he is ‘cashless’ after flaunting his swanky makeup van)

The show will commence once Super Dancer 2 winds up. Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur’s dance reality show will air its finale episode on March 24. Family Time With Kapil Sharma is a game show with only commoners. As per reports, no celeb guest will come on the show. Now, as Kapil has bid goodbye to the tough times. we wish this year brings more good news to the actor.

