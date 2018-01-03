Here’s when the teaser of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 will be released

The teaser release date of 2018’s highly-anticipated sci-flick 2.0 has finally been revealed. The promo of this Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar mega-budget film will be launched at Natchathira Vizha 2018, Malaysia on January 6, which will be attended by mega-star Rajinikanth. Actor Karthi confirmed this news during his conference. South film critic and trade expert Sreedhar Pillai also shared the news on his Twitter account, “#2PointO teaser to be released at the #NatchathiraVizha2018, Malaysia on Jan 6, says @Karthi_Offl . @superstarrajini will be there at the event”

The expectation from this Shankar’s ambitious project is sky-high. Being the most expensive Indian film, which is made on the whopping budget of over Rs 400 crore, box office is riding very high. In 2017, April turned out to be the most fruitful month for the industry and we are expecting the history to repeat with 2.0. This sci-fi film marks the debut of Akshay Kumar in the Tamil film industry. Akshay Kumar will play the lead antagonist in the film. Amy Jackson who’ll be the female lead will play a crucial part in the narrative. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna return to Mumbai after having whale of a time in South Africa; view pics)

The makers of 2.0 have blown our minds with their out of the box concepts in the marketing strategy. Right from the posters on Hot air balloon tour to the lavish audio launch event in Dubai every campaign of the film has grabbed great attention from the audience. It is the first Indian film, which has been completely shot in 3D and will be released in 3D formats in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. We can’t wait to watch this larger than life film on the silver screen. Are you also excited about this mega-budget project? Share your thoughts in the comment below.