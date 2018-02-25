Here’s where you will get to see Sridevi’s LAST stage performance today – watch video

Sridevi is no more and the whole day has passed by in a blur trying to cope with this heart breaking news. She was one of the bests in the industry. In fact, she was honoured with the moniker of being the first female superstar. In fact, there was a time when she was earning a lot more than her male counterparts. And that’s saying a lot about actresses in Bollywood. Only recently, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have managed to ace that. Thus, Sridevi is not just an actress but an institution. Hence, every last glimpse of this superstar is making us emotional. We figured that we will get to watch her on TV today. Yes, Umang 2018 will be aired in a while on Zee TV where the lady had taken to the stage with Maniesh Paul. The day the whole nation is mourning her death, Sridevi will be seen on TV.

Mumbai Police, in their tribute to the actress, put up a sneak peek of her performance from the show which was held recently. Check out the video right here…

When ‘Chandni’ lit up #Umang with her smiles! Our Final & Lasting memories of Sridevi Ji #RIPSridevipic.twitter.com/I8qVKOYk69 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 25, 2018

Sridevi looked ethereal in her white garb and was one of the best looking actress on the show. We so miss her…