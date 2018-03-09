Here’s when you will get to see the trailer of Varun Dhawan’s October

Today, Varun Dhawan revealed the first poster of his next movie October. It had a calming effect on us. To see the actor lazing on the grass, looking lost in thoughts was our cue on how to spend the weekend. We now know what to do in the next two days but there is something more about the film that you should know. The poster has already created the right buzz. Now we can tell you when the trailer will release. You can check out the trailer of the film on March 12 and that’s a Monday. That means we are pretty sure all our Monday blues will be gone instantly, the moment we check out the trailer. (Also read: October first poster: Twitterati is lost in the eyes of Varun Dhawan)

The film is directed by Pink fame Shoojit Sircar who is know to make gritty thrillers. The teaser of October had got us really intrigued. It hardly gave anything out about the plot of the film. It was more of a montage of what the characters are feeling. That did things to our head because we all are trying to figure out what’s happening in the film. In fact, the poster also seems so vague. But finally we will have the answer once the trailer releases… Check out the poster and trailer announcement right here…

If you notice, Varun has changed the name of his handle on Twitter to Varun DAN Dhawan. We wonder if that’s the name of his character in the film. Actors are known to change their names on social media accounts when their films are about to release. Or may be we are just letting our imagination go crazy here and nothing else!