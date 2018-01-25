Here’s where you can watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat in India

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has FINALLY hit the theatres today (January 25). But some states are not screening the film considering the growing protests against the film, which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Padmaavat has been passed with a U/A certificate after five modifications and a title change (earlier it was Padmavati). Few days back, some states banned the film, after which the makers moved to the Supreme Court to take legal action. Thankfully, the ruling came in their favour as the apex court lifted the ban on the movie, which is based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat. Despite this, Karni Sena has refused to back down as they continue to burn effigies, attack school bus with kids on-board and block roads since yesterday evening. Looking at the violence, the Multiplex Association of India, which represents about 75 per cent of multiplex owners, decided that the film would not be screened in five major states of India as they feel “that the law and order situation is not conducive.”

“For us safety of patrons is important. Depending on the scenario, we will see if the atmosphere is safe, then we will play it. Things could change (but) at the moment we are looking at safety of people,” Deepak Asher, president of the association, told PTI. ALSO READ: Why is Padmaavat a BIG deal for Ranveer, Deepika and Shahid – here’s what we think

And here is the official press release by the Multiplex Association regarding Padmaavat not to be screened in Rajasthan:

These five states are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Goa. There are few shows available in Goa though, but only in the single screen theatres. To make it easier for you, we have put it out on the map of India. The red areas on the map indicate the states not showing the film. Check it out:

Let us also tell you that a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking contempt action these states for not obeying orders on Padmaavat. There is another petition which seeks contempt action against the Karni Sena. The Supreme Court will hear all these petitions on Monday (January 29).