Here’s why Bholi Richa Chadha is after the Fukreys – watch throwback video

Fukrey Returns will hit the theatres on December 8, 2017. Before release, the team revealed a throwback video from the first movie Fukrey. And it is a must watch! The movie featured Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. We all know that the first movie showed the equation between the four guys. It tickled our funny bones with the jokes between Choocha and Bholi. Fukrey Returns will be on the same lines as the first film and will take off where it left.

The video acts as a montage from the movie Fukrey which would take you back in time. It opens with the scene where Choocha and Bholi are planning their life they desire after completing education. The background score tells the complete story of the film- how the four friends get trapped in Bholi’s conspiracy and how they wriggle out of it. Thus it will not only make you relive the Fukrey moments but will also guide you to watch Fukrey Returns. It would instantly help you gauge the whole story in a nutshell and get prepared to enjoy the Fukrey Returns, if you haven’t watched Fukrey yet. The music gives the desi Punjabi song flavour that is very much associated with the Fukrey theme. The throwback video ends with the note for the viewers to join the Fukrey Returns journey. The video is well composed and is definitely a must watch for the viewers if you haven’t watched the first film.

The Fukrey Team has visited many places for their promotional activities. Recently, they went to Varun’s hometown and the team had a gala time enjoying the grand welcome.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.