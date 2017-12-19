Here’s why Bipasha Basu was spotted outside a suburban hospital – view pics

We miss Bipasha Basu at the movies. The last time she was on the big screen was in 2015. The film was Alone and it also starred her husband, Karan Singh Grover as the male lead. So her fans cannot keep calm every time she steps out of her house, either to go to the gym or attend an event in general, and gets clicked by the paparazzi. Today was one such day when Bipasha along with her hubby was spotted in the city, but outside a suburban hospital, which got many worried. Some jumped to the conclusion and said that there might be some good news in store. However, let us tell you that it’s not the case.

Although Bipasha did visit the hospital, but it was because her hubby had an appointment. “Karan has a stomach infection, and they both went to the hospital for that and nothing else,” says a source close to the couple. Now that we know the real reason behind Bipasha’s hospital visit, check out her pictures if you haven’t already: ALSO READ: Here’s how Karan Singh Grover made Bipasha Basu fall in love with him all over again – Watch video

There were reports that Bipasha and Karan might work together this time for Television. Yep! From what we hear, the couple might be on the judges panel of Star Plus’ reality show, India’s Next Superstar. We all know that Karan shot to fame when he played Dr Armaan Malik on the small screen in Dil Mill Gaye, and Bipasha too hosted a horror TV show, Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. So if this is true then this will be Bipasha’s second outing on TV.

Well, we hope that Karan gets well soon. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest goss from B-town and tellyville.