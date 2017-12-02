Here’s why Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were not clicked in one frame at the Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards

A galaxy of Bollywood rounded up on the red carpet of the Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards last night. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others slipped into the best outfits and managed to get everyone talking. Apart from all that high couture on display, another highlight of the do was that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif came under one roof after a long time. We know that the ladies share a rather awkward history and avoid getting clicked together whenever they are the same do, but fans were still optimistic and hoped to catch both Deepika and Katrina in one frame this time.

However, like every time, they were disappointed. But we can EXCLUSIVELY reveal to you that this time it was not all planned. A source present at the do revealed to us that Deepika stayed backstage throughout the event. “While all others were sitting as an audience together, Deepika was behind the stage. She picked her award and left immediately,” the source reveals. After changing, Deepika’s significant other, Ranveer Singh, who surprisingly didn’t attend the ceremony picked her up from the venue and took her to meet his Gully Boy director, Zoya Akhtar. ALSO READ: Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manushi Chhillar lead the best dressed category

Talking about Deepika and Katrina’s ensembles, both the ladies didn’t manage to impress the fashion police. Katrina picked up a Jean Paul Gaultier gown, and sure she thought to take a risk, but we wish she played it safe and it didn’t pay off. As for Deepika, she opted for a bold red number by Gauri & Nainika. How we wish that the bow or the frill towards the bottom of the dress shouldn’t have been there.

And coming back to Deepika and Katrina being in one frame, well, we really hope that day serves itself soon.