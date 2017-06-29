Here’s why Govinda’s role got removed from Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos

The thought of seeing Govinda in Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu was a thrilling one for his fans. But the actor’s presence in the film was marred by controversy. A picture of the actor dressed as a hippie from the film had gone viral a few days back and hopes were raised about the actor being a part of the film. However, it is confirmed that his role has been deleted from the film. We heard it straight from the horse’s mouth i.e. filmmaker Anurag Basu confirmed it at the trailer launch. He also explained why Govinda’s role was chopped off from the film. (Also Read: Jagga Jasoos trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif’s quest might just be the next big detective film Bollywood was waiting for – Watch video)

Talking to the media, Basu said, “Yes, he had shot for the film. The picture that you see is way back from the first schedule but over the time the script changed and a lot of things changed, so his role didn’t go with the script. It was very kind of him he said yes. Anyway his was not any lead role. It was a small guest appearance. So, everyone who thinks Govinda is in the film, let me tell you he is NOT there in the film.” Everyone knows that Jagga Jasoos took almost four years in the making. A lot happened during that phase including the split between the lead pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor promotes Jagga Jasoos on Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi’s Sabse Bada Kalakar, but where is Katrina Kaif? – view HQ pics)

PHOTO: #Govinda in #JaggaJasoos playing a cameo in #KatrinaKaif & #RanbirKapoor’s upcoming movie. A post shared by Daanish Dhansi (@daanishbollywoodblogger) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

The veteran actor shot for Jagga Jasoos in 2015. There were reports that might be replaced by Amitabh Bachchan as the makes could not handle his unprofessional behavior. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Govinda had said, “ I’ve finished my work but I won’t be a part of the promotions. I’m upset with the makers for not clarifying things on my behalf. I can understand them not wanting to get dragged into a silly controversy but not reacting was not a solution. Nobody is allowed to make money by defaming me. I may forgive but I’ll never forget.” Some time back, a few reports also suggested that Govinda was keen that his role been retained as he was going through a very lean phase professionally. Fans would have loved to see him in the film, and the yogi look had piqued our curiosity. However, this statement by Basu confirms that he will not be seen on screen. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…