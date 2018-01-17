Here’s why O Jaana plays in my head every time I see Nakuul Mehta!

Today, Ishqbaaaz actor and one of the most trending celebs of recent times, Nakuul Mehta celebrates his birthday. It was on this rather perfect occasion that I was initially gently coaxed and then assigned (by end of the day!) to write a fan piece for the TV star. Don’t get me wrong. I am one of the women who smiles to herself when she thinks that 10 pm is near and Shivaay will be onscreen at any moment. My love for SSO is quite famous, you see but my adoration for Nakuul Mehta is at a different level.

Statutory warning: This is a fan piece so do not question my journalistic ethics after reading it!

It goes like this. One of the perks of my job is that I get to ogle at good-looking men all day long. Yes, in this era of sexy pics, you come across bulging biceps and chiseled torsos as you browse every second web page. In this huge deluge of hotness, do you actually find men whom you find undeniably sexy, stimulating and irresistible? The answer is No. Chances are out of 50, you will settle for only two or three people, whom you’ll genuinely like and adore (I am talking about only at one level whether physical, mental or emotional). Well, I have found mine in a bearded, witty, intelligent and socially aware guy who is kind of opposite in reel life. Well, no…err… he is funny, sharp and classy onscreen too but maybe a little too arrogant for some. I am saying just SOME because it’s not just me but millions of girls who are CRAZY about Nakuul Mehta urf Shivaaaay.

Honestly, my love affair began quite late and it was in reality the outcome of professional duress. But it is one of the few things that I am extremely glad about in my job as a TV correspondent. My colleagues tease me that O Jaana plays in my head every time I see Nakuul’s picture but I bear them. The trolling intensified after I was caught red-handed blushing after seeing a rather hilarious video segment of the Ishqbaaaz hottie. There are millions of reasons to love and respect TV’s Shivaay Singh Oberoi and it’s not just limited to how beautifully he romances on screen with those expressive eyes, deep baritone and smile that ranges from knowing to naughty with perfect precision.

I had interviewed him before and found him extremely articulate unlike many stars from Bollywood and TV. However, the admiration increased after seeing that he was a man with an opinion, and someone who could place his thoughts in the most positive manner. Television enjoys a huge viewership, especially amongst young people and it’s so wonderful to see a celebrity who believes in conversations that go beyond onscreen shenanigans. The best example of it was when Nakuul spoke about the Harvey Weinsten episode at the ITA 2017 awards function stating that given the number of women who work in the TV industry, it was a responsibility of everyone to ensure healthy workplaces for all. As journos, we know so many celebs who would prefer to avoid tricky topics especially on their “happy moment”. There is only one word for his gesture…Respect! And of course, he had my heart when he helped Surbhi Chandna with her gown at another awards ceremony.

The above is just one of the reasons to adore the actor. He is also the pin up boy for girls who love the written word. From those delightful captions on Instagram and thoughtful/hilarious tweets, when he posts you actually read! Whether it was the cool dig at the ban on condom commercials till 10 am to his hilarious reaction on being named as Anushka Sharma’s distant cousin, he has made us crack up and think in equal measure. How many actors do that? Few, very few.

I know I might be sounding too much like a sapiosexual, but it is gross injustice if we limit Nakuul’s sexiness to just his blue eyes, perfectly trimmed beard and how he holds a woman. Yes, the famous RK pose is now owned by Nakuul – Surbhi Chandna given the number of times, the lady has fallen and bended backwards in his arms. In an interview, Nakuul once said that it would be sad if his chemistry with Surbhi was anything less than sizzling in a passionate love story. I totally second that. The actors’ Laal Ishq sequence went viral but there is another scene, which I found damn hot. Shivaay and Anika are in a room done up in blue. He holds her hand and tries to draw her closer and closer. She resists and he keeps on asking whether she feels the ‘dard’. Twitter fans of Ishqbaaaz got the BDSM vibes from that scene. So, the occasion of his birthday, I confess that I have not bonded with any other celeb like I have with Mr Mehta. I just pray that he dominates whatever media he is in, never submits to boredom and takes masochistic delight in breaking all the stereotypes associated with TV stars!