Here’s why Ranveer Singh was hanging out with Mahesh Babu in California – view pics

This year has been the year of interesting collabs – Karan Johar and Baahubali, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty and so many more! Now there is another collab on the cards between two unlikely yet promising stars – One is a Superstar in Tollywood, he’s called the prince and has delivered some of the biggest hits and the other is a Bollywood star who has never ceased to surprise us, whether it is his talent or his fashion sense. We are talking about Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh! Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata has shared a pic of the two actors dressed in racing outfits with a brand name printed on it. From the looks of it, they have collaborated for an ad. Now we know what for. Both shot for a commercial for a soft drink which previously endorsed by Salman Khan. We can’t wait to know more details. Seeing the two together makes you want to see more of this duo for sure! His charming smile and Ranveer’s infectious energy combined sure make one lethal combination.Also Read: Simmba first poster out! Ranveer Singh as the notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao is coming to entertain you next Christmas

[PIC] Ranveer Singh with Mahesh Babu on the sets of ad shoot for Thums Up in California last month. pic.twitter.com/9O7KjzvkKw — Ranveer Planet (@RanveerPlanet) December 9, 2017

In other news, Mahesh Babu has already begun shooting for his next with Koratala Siva – Bharat Ane Nenu. The film will also star Kiara Advani. It’s reportedly a political drama where Mahesh Babu will take on the Chief Minister act. As per updates, the producers of Bharat Ane Nenu are looking to release the film on April 27th, the same as Rajinikanth’s 2.0. None of the producers are ready to budge. As of now, there hasn’t been an understanding regarding the releases in April. As for Ranveer Singh, apart from awaiting Padmavati’s release, he will soon begin shooting for Gully Boy also starring Alia Bhatt. Recently his look from his next with Rohit Shetty was also unveiled. It featured him a never seen before cop avatar.