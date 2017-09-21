Here’s why Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed Deepika Padukone’s look from Padmavati on the first day of Navratri

First day of Navratri this year couldn’t have been as big. Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to reveal the look of his Rani from Padmavati, Deepika Padukone, and we are left amazed. There is a reason why Bhansali decided to release the look today. He told Mid-Day, “I’m happy to bring the story of ‘Padmavati’ to the screen. It was a fitting date for us to launch the first look of the film and celebrate this auspicious occasion.” Truly so because everyone today can only talk about Deepika’s royal look as Rani Padmavati. But what you didn’t know is the actress has been given minimal makeup for her look.

A source revealed to the daily, “Since ‘Padmavati’ celebrates Indian culture, today served as an apt occasion to launch the first look.” Another source revealed to the daily that the actress will be seen wearing minimal look, saying, “We did thorough research on Rani Padmini — from the kind of outfits she wore to her makeup. Women back then used natural ingredients to enhance their beauty. Bhansali was certain that he wanted to retain the authenticity. So, Deepika used very little makeup for her role. It would take her 30 minutes to get ready.”

The source also elaborated about the kind of attire Deepika will be seen wearing in the film. “Since Padmini originally belonged to Sri Lanka, her outfits have a strong Sinhalese touch, although they are regal Rajputani attire,” the source revealed. When asked if Bhansali always wanted Deepika and Ranveer for the film, the source revealed, “He believes that she is his lucky charm. It was an unsaid thing that Deepika and Ranveer will come on board for this film.” You can’t blame Bhansali for thinking so because Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela both were blockbusters. Padmavati too seems poised for greatness at the box office on December 1.