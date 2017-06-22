Here’s why Sridevi didn’t force Jhanvi Kapoor to get married while supporting her decision for a Bollywood career

A couple of days back, there were reports that Sridevi wasn’t too interested in Jhanvi Kapoor entering into movies and instead wanted her to be married. Perhaps her stance got a lot of flak for her, so now Sridevi is singing a different tune altogether when she spoke to a leading daily. Now she is saying that she actually doesn’t want her to get married soon, but she is still not too enthu about her joining Bollywood thanks to all the toil and pressure involved. And it was the case of her friend’s daughter who got married early that made Sridevi change her mind.

Speaking to the newspaper she said, “While we may slog, we’re protective of our children and don’t want to expose them to stress and toil. But a friend’s daughter, who was pushed into marriage early, still complains, even after six years of a happy marriage. I didn’t want Jhanvi to blame me so I gave my consent even though I wish she’d stayed away from this industry because I didn’t want my child to go through all the pain, sacrifices and heartache.” This reminded me of that scene in Dangal where the girls realise that their father would rather want them wrestle and make their futures bright rather than get married early like one of Geeta Phogat’s friends.

She also revealed about how Jhanvi got the first repercussion of stardom when reports of her flirting with Ranbir Kapoor broke out. When she asked about how she reacted to these reports, this is what she has to say, “Jhanvi had protested, ‘But mummy, I was with Gauri aunty’ and I told her, ‘Welcome to my world, if you want to be a part of it, you have to be prepared for all this’.”

Sridevi is not the only star-parent who is not too in love with the idea that her kids are willing to enter the industry that made her famous. Earlier even Saif Ali Khan also confessed his reservations about Sara Ali Khan entering Bollywood.