Here’s why Taapsee Pannu is not to be blamed for her wardrobe malfunction at the Star Screen Awards

Taapsee Pannu left everyone stunned as she set foot on the red carpet in a bold black number. Taapsee Pannu was one of the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet at the Star Screen Awards and left the fashion police wanting for more with her attire. The actress was seen in a creation by Pankaj and Nidhi, which consisted of a high-slit, military gown, with embellished baubles, which she paired with black shorts. The actress completed the look with tie-up sandals and a pair of statement earrings. Despite rocking the red carpet look, Taapsee Pannu made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Post posing for the cameras on the red carpet, the actress headed for bytes and that’s where the mishap took place. Also Read: A flustered Taapsee Pannu shows sanskaari trolls their place after they try to shame her for wearing short clothes – Read Tweets

As the actress was seen interacting with the media, she was seen leaning towards the mic, which popped her dress revealing the stick-on bra underneath. However, Taapsee did not realise this and continued to give her byte before heading inside. The cameras surely did not miss it and captured that very moment. It’s very sad how due to this incident, the entire focus shifted from her dress to the malfunction. At a time when celebs are constantly under a microscope, it is very important to be dressed in a particular manner. While it’s not the actress’ fault, the stylist is the one who should be held responsible. Taapsee was styled by Devik Bhatt, who has been her stylist for a long time now. It is their duty to ensure the outfit remains intact in every situation and no such wardrobe malfunctions take place. DNA’s Fashion Editor, Manish D Mishra, shared his opinion on the incident and said, “One should be cautious about the inner-wear when one’s wearing a deep-neck creation on the red carpet. Since the photographers take pictures from all angles, the stylist should be careful. Having said that, Taapsee looked fab in the Pankaj & Nidhi high-slit, military gown with embellished baubles at the Star Screen Awards 2018 last night.” We wish the stylist would have taken this into consideration earlier which could have easily avoided this situation.



Taapsee will next be seen in Soorma opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The actress even shared a picture of herself on the field expressing her love for sports.