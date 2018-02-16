Here’s why the launch of Zee5 is good news for the entertainment industry

‘Content will always be the king’ is an often overused yet under appreciated phrase. However in today’s aggressive entertainment market, this phrase couldn’t be truer. At a time where the audience palette can’t be satiated with rehashed and remade content, there is an urgent need to service the industry with fresh, engaging and original storylines. With the launch of Zee’s latest OTT – ZEE5, the saturated digital streaming market has got a new lease of life. Let’s find out what is it that ZEE5 does differently from its competition.

OLD IS GOLD

The biggest USP of this product is the fact that ZEE has the best and largest content archive in the entire market. Not just movies, but think of TV shows that you watched growing up and want to revisit. Well, ZEE5 offers viewers a completely integrated entertainment offering with both On-Demand and Live TV. It comes packed with 1,00,000 hours of On Demand content, including exclusive Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, and Health and Lifestyle videos across languages. It also has an extensive Live TV offering with 90+ popular Live TV channels. So this means you can watch not just the current lot of shows on your streaming device but also go back in time and revisit your favourite shows. ALSO READ: ZEEL announces the launch of ZEE5, India’s largest OTT platform for language content

NO LANGUAGE BARRIER

Again a huge plus point with ZEE5 is the fact that viewers can watch content across genres in any of 12 languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjab. This means that if you are watching an English film, you can pause it and change the language of streaming at any given point in time.

USER FRIENDLY

Keeping in mind the fact that of for the service could come from any segment, age group and place, ZEE5 is the first digital entertainment platform in India to offer Voice Search, thereby instantly bringing entertainment into the hands of millions of Indians who are not so digitally savvy. You could simple say “Akshay Kumar” out aloud and the platform will throw up search results for all the content available on the actor.

RIGHT PRICING

If the content is good, today’s viewer is ready to pay for it. A lot of big budget films didn’t work in 2017 because the producers could not recover the money invested. It also meant that the ticket prices for these films were sky high and the audience going to the theatres wasn’t really keen on spending out anywhere between Rs 300-500 on a movie ticket. With ZEE5, the pricing is pocket-friendly and tailor made to suit everyone’s need and requirement. Viewers who subscribe to the ZEE5 subscription pack will get access to the entire library of content at a special launch offer price of INR 99 per month instead of the actual monthly pack price of INR 150.