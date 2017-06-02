Here’s why we are swooning over Priyanka Chopra’s all three glorious looks from Baywatch promotions in London

What an unstoppable force Priyanka Chopra is! Making the West sit up and take notice of her acting prowess along with the enviable inherent confidence, charm, wit and that infectious smile, the Desi Girl made her big foray into Hollywood with her beachy debut, Baywatch opposite the formidable Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and the cutie Zac Effron last week in the US. Priyanka Chopra has jumped aboard the promotional bandwagon and has been swiftly doling out one stunning look after another. While her Berlin style diaries witnessed style switches from cute dresses to the snazzy power suits, the diva is maintaining her tryst with some immaculate high-end fashion ensembles in London. With her fashion stylist Cristina Ehrlich at the helm of her stylish affairs, Priyanka Chopra decided to slay us with three impeccable looks.

Essaying the role of the antagonist, Victoria Leeds with the right dose of sass in Baywatch, it would be quite safe to say that she is on a stylish roll, courtesy her out-of-the-box red carpet offerings with the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Oscars and the Met Gala.

Addicted to White

Flaunting her love for the summery whites yet again, Priyanka flaunted a pantsuit from Ryan Roche that featured a sheer and lacy camisole giving just the right amount of a sneak peek along with wide bottomed pants clasped by a matching belt and the much-loved padded shoulder jacket. She chose to don minimal accessories of delicate studs. Adding a pop of color on her lips, PeeCee chose minimalist makeup with a stunning side sweep – a refreshing change from her center-parted signature style. (Also Read: Whoa! Priyanka Chopra takes Berlin by a stylish storm with 4 sassy looks for Baywatch)

BL Style Verdict

We love how PeeCee chose a sultry vibe to kickstart the London leg of Baywatch promotions. A perfect balance of oomph and comfort, her bright lips and side swept hair have us swooning already!

Style Rating

And she scores a 3.5 style rating.

A true blue diva

Pulling off a navy colored Jonathan Simkhai dress with cold shoulder cut and mesh inserts that gave a sneak peek of her toned legs, Priyanka kept things minimal with black strappy sandals, bright lips, center-parted hair left down open and went sans accessories.

BL Style Verdict

The mesh inserts add a hint of edginess to her ensemble and Priyanka allows the dress to take center stage keeping up with the minimal vibe.

Style Rating

And again she scores a 3.5 style rating.

Pristine in white & stripes

Wearing quirky separates of a lacy crop top with Zimmermann Spring 2017 ruffled asymmetrical high-low skirt, Priyanka added a bit of drama with green snakeskin Charlotte Olympia sandals at the BUILD series in London. She rounded up the look with a sleek center-parted low pony, dark eyes and mauve lips.

BL Style Verdict

Priyanka Chopra is the uncrowned queen of stunning looks.

Style Rating

And again she scores a 3.5 style rating.

Going about her day with an enviable aplomb and flaunting her style without a care in the world, Priyanka Chopra is nothing less than glamorous and the London chapter has just made us fall a little more in love with her sartorial sense.