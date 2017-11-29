Here’s why you won’t see Deepika Padukone making frequent public appearances these days

Controversies surrounding Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmavati don’t seem to end anytime soon. Protesters, in the name of safeguarding religion, called for the heads of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shri Rajput Karni Sena, that has been at the helm of these protests, even threatened to chop off the nose of the film’s lead actress. And the latest one being a man who was slain to send out a bone-chilling message to the makers of Padmavati. Amidst such unhealthy and scary atmosphere, it was an obvious decision on the part of the makers to request and tighten the security around the movie’s lead actress, Deepika Padukone. While the actress was earlier very firm and even stated that nothing could halt the release of her magnum opus, little did she know that the situation will get so intense. After the repeated threats, even Deepika had to agree that it would be nice to feel a little more safe and protected currently. Also Read: After Padmavati row, Udta Punjab cuts, PK controversy, Bollywood should rather shut shop

Soon after the fringe elements threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone's nose, Mumbai Police tightened and increased the security around the actress and even her family. "We are providing her adequate security after the threat… The police will provide security at her residence (Bangalore) as well as office in Mumbai," senior Mumbai police officer Deven Bharti told Press Trust of India. The makers have also insisted that Deepika makes very few public appearances until the situation improves or sorts out. Few social and gym outings is only where you'll be seeing the actress for the next few days. While Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor are busy with their lives, playing football and attending events, the Padmavati actress has been advised to stay as low as possible. Just today afternoon, Deepika was snapped with a heavy security outside a gym in Bandra with her mother Ujwala. And going by the pictures, even DP looked tense and seemed to have taken the situation seriously.