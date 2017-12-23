Hey Ananya Panday! Can you not steal the spotlight from Ahaan Panday on his birthday? View pics

The nephew of Chunky Panday, Ahaan Panday has been in the news for some time thanks to his striking similar looks with Aryan Khan and his huge Instagram followers. The star kid recently celebrated his birthday in a grand bash, which was attended by his close friends and relatives. Though Ahaan Panday looked really handsome, his cousin and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday stole the spotlight from the birthday boy with her beautiful looks and great fashion sense. (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film beats Ek Tha Tiger, becomes the highest opener of the franchise)

While there are rumours that Ananya Panday is one of the female leads of Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2, though the official confirmation of the same is yet to happen. On the other hand, Ahaan Panday has gained a huge fan following on the social media by uploading funny videos and drool-worthy pictures of himself. Ahaan recently made his runway debut at designer Nandita Mahtani’s fashion show in Mumbai, where he grabbed many eyeballs for his stylish attitude and super hot looks. Meanwhile, check out the birthday bash pics of the future stars of our entertainment industry

