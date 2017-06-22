Hey Bollywood, after Wonder Woman we need desi superheroines and it’s time you deliver

If you haven’t watched Wonder Woman, you make me wonder as to what exactly is wrong with you. Well, whatever your reasons might have been, this superheroine flick definitely deserves a watch and it isn’t too late to catch the next show. No, this isn’t a promotional campaign for the film. All I want is for everyone to see as to how long it took a relatively progressive industry, Hollywood, to come up with a superheroine, particularly when they have been churning out superheroes since quite some time now. And look at what it took them too. A hell lot of conviction, a determined female director and a completely daredevil actress, who was willing to give it her all, if it meant changing the world’s perspective. Well, they are definitely getting there.

As a child, I remember playing with action figures of He-Man, Super-Man and Bat Man, making them attend the tea parties thrown by my set of dolls. When video games took centrestage, saving Mario’s princess was my favourite after-school activity and vacations were spent reading about the adventures of Tin Tin or the exploits of Phantom. If you were born in the ’90s and happened to write ‘female’ in the gender column of every form, this is pretty much how your childhood heroes must have looked like too. And obviously how can one forget the ‘heroines’ we had as our role models. Bollywood did serve us a range of female characters to get inspired from. So whether it was the holier-than-thou wife, waiting for her husband to come home and validate her existence, or a pant-chasing miss-know-it-all, repenting her ‘attitude’ of demanding an educated husband or even the headstrong feminist, who could throw a tantrum and have men eating out of her hands – Bollywood films made actresses seem like the epitome of cool for being an absolute pro at scoring men. I was sold. After all what can be cooler than getting attention from the opposite sex, right? So, when it came to history classes and a chapter on Jhansi Ki Rani, I almost let it pass, thinking of it as just an instance when a lady had to show insane amount of courage. At the back of my mind, without even knowing the real story, I had assumed she must not have had any men around her, which is why she must have had to take on the battlefield. (Also read: 11 lesser known facts about Wonder Woman Gal Gadot you should know)

Thanks to the internet, which has made exchange of ideas possible and provided a platform for women around the world to unite in their stand for equality, that I finally found that women, too, can also be just as mighty as men. We don’t need to be damsels-in-distress, who would have to wait for their princes to come rescue them. However, seems like Bollywood is yet to get the memo. And so, here’s one.

Dear Bollywood, by addressing you, I am obviously addressing the many filmmakers, actors and actresses who have inadvertently told the women of my nation that they need to be protected. We do not. And it is high time that you, too, realise this as most Indian women already have. At a time like this, when Wonder Woman is working wonders on the box-office as well as empowering women around the world, we are still churning out films where actresses are making distress calls to be rescued or looking at the men to do their talking. I understand you tell stories but don’t you realise the impact that you have on the psyche of the masses? With such a strong medium at your disposal, isn’t it a waste of resources that you glorify the already inflated male ego by giving them powerful characters? You show him as the saviour, the protecter, the hero and her as the saved, the protected, the one who thanks the hero. Thanks, but no thanks! She is the hero too. Yes, I can see you are making efforts by finally etching some strong and relatable women characters but it really isn’t enough. Unless and until we have female superheroes, nothing would do justice to the glory of women.

No, I am not asking you to be inspired by Wonder Woman. DC is doing a fab job of bringing the Amazonian princess to life, one story at a time, and I would request you to not delve there. Please seek inspiration closer home. Our mythology is replete with strong female characters that have never found an apt voice. It took centuries before Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni finally gave us a version of the Mahabharata from Draupadi’s point-of-view and what a delight it was! Ask anyone who has read the book and they would tell you as to what an amazing story it would make for a film. Draupadi would make for an amazing superheroine, challenging the norms and fighting for what she thought was right. Sita is another mythological female character that would be exemplary. Imagine someone who chose to live in the woods, bid her time when captured by the enemy, inspired an army to rescue her and had the courage to single-handedly raise her sons when her husband had doubts about her chastity. She deserves to be glorified!

Wonder Woman’s legend borrows heavily from the Greek mythology. But Indian mythology is just as much, if not more epic. Look at the legends of Sati, Sita, Durga, Kali – Goddesses who destroyed evil single-handedly. Now, why hasn’t that inspired you already? Drawing parallels between a Vidya Balan slaying someone in cold blood and Maa Durga is great but perhaps we could actually benefit from seeing a full-blown account of the Goddess’ heroics. I agree that you gave us a Queen and for a moment there, actually made us believe that it is all changing for the good. But the joy was short-lived as soon after we were served a fare of mindlessly etched glam dolls.

You can also look at folk lore for inspiration. The stories that have been told over generations sure have an old-world charm and are full of the mysticism that a female superhero will do full justice to. History, too, is replete with examples of women who went out of their way and were no less than superheroes. A film on the rani of Jhansi is already being made and while it is not being touted as a superhero movie, I am sure that the character will kick ass and how! In the pre-independent era, too, we have had many women take it upon themselves to defend the honour of the country and portraying them as extra-ordinary heroines will only make for a great movie.

Lastly, don’t think of this as a plea for ‘women-oriented’ films as I know that our respected Censor Board has absolutely no stomach for such content. What I instead want you to deliver is a ‘power-oriented’ character that, albeit fictional, would make every desi girl aspire. Don’t misconstrue this. I don’t want a saree-clad crusader leading the march for women, for that we have enough of, in real life too. I want someone who can be a game-changer for all of us. Someone who has been fighting the evils of female foeticide, demanded her right to education, made her place in the world despite the constraints that the society has put on her, looked at body-shaming in the eye, all while changing the world for good and looking fabulous while she is at it. I will also request you to not make her a caricature, as you often have with superheroes, confusing the genre for a kiddie flick. My world will shatter if you make her preachy, a miss do-gooder who has walked straight out of a pageant. Make our first ever superheroine, spunky and real.

Can you please follow the brief, just this once?