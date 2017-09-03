Hey Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty, here’s what Ileana D’Cruz wants to steal from you – watch EXCLUSIVE video

While Ajay Devgn–Ileana D’Cruz‘ latest release Baadshaho is plundering loads of money at the box office and their characters in the film are plundering a truck load of gold, we asked the two stars what would they like to steal from few of their colleagues and co-stars. Ileana D’Cruz was game for it as she revealed that she wouldn’t wanna steal anything from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but said she’d like to steal Priyanka Chopra’s energy and the fact that she can just do so much and just not stop. When asked about the thing she’d like to steal from Sridevi, she replied that it’d be her roles, especially the one she did in Mr. India. When asked about Deepika Padukone, she revealed that she’d like to steal her long legs. And finally when asked about Anushka Shetty, she revealed that she likes her bindaas attitude and would love to imbibe that. Also read: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz spill secrets about their Baadshaho costars – watch Exclusive video

Then it was time to ask Ajay Devgn what he would like to steal from the following stars, but turns out Ajay wasn't game for it as he said that he doesn't wanna take a chance as he can get very nasty with his sense of humour. To which Ileana insisted that he should play but when Ajay denied, she said in his defense that, "I don't think he'll ever say no unless he's very sure of it".

Watch the video below:

Talking about Baadshaho, the film has stormed the box office and has made Rs 27.63 crore in just two days. It is expected to rake in huge moolah today as well and then everything will be dependent on Monday and the week that follows. Next week the film will see a competition from Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol starrer, Poster Boys.

