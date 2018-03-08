Hey Dhanush, Tamizh Padam 2.0’s Enna Unna Petha is the perfect reply to your ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’

Oh what a lovely song! It is the perfect retaliation to Dhanush’s ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’. Tamizh Padam was one film that entertained us right from the beginning till the end. We laughed our hearts and lungs out while watching this film. It is a spoof of all the Tamil films and it even had a song that was basically just a compilation of words from famous songs. It was total gibberish but presented in a romantic way. You can’t stop laughing or humming the tone. We’re super excited that they are coming up with a sequel to the film.

Enna Unna Petha is a song from the “Clear Soup Girls” to the “Soup Boys”. The singer has gone on a rant about how men need a girlfriend, a wife and everything else from a woman and they still blame women for all the miseries and heartbreaks. But it has a very funny and rowdy tone to it. This is clearly one of the best songs I have heard in a long time and you will keep listening to it on a loop. How we wish Dhanush also reacts to this song! We can’t wait to see his reaction to this song.

They have also taken a leaf out of the Star Wars films, you’ll know when you watch the video. Ranina Reddy has sung the song which has been composed by N Kannan. Check out the song right here.

There are so many instances in the song where you’d burst out laughing. Which part of the song was your favourite? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.