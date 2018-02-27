Hey Jennifer Aniston! Looks like Justin Theroux has already found someone to kiss and cuddle – view pic

Justin Theroux has been off social media or appearances on talk shows ever since he announced split with Jennifer Aniston. The two decided to part ways mutually and Jennifer said in a statement even though they’re getting divorced, they’ll always be good friends. But it looks like Justin has found the best way to get over Jen and it’s highly recommended even by us. Justin went to a pet shelter and spent the entire day with Pitbull puppies and dogs. His first post after announcing the split is making us fall in love with him.

He even wrote a long caption urging people to adopt and not shop. There are a bunch of pictures and a video of the shelter. It is so adorable we can’t even. He even wrote that he highly recommends people go to the shelter to get their nose bitten by a toothless baby Pitbull. Now that’s something we’d love to do. In fact, in one of the pictures that he posted, he is getting his nose bitten by a toothless Pitbull puppy. It’s the cutest picture in the lot. We bet you will go all “Awww!” when you see these pictures. (ALSO READ: We don’t know if Jennifer Aniston will reunite with ex-husband Brad Pitt but we are thankful about these made-in-heaven matches)

Check out Justin’s post and the pictures right here.

Aren’t these pictures super cute? Tell us what you feel in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates.