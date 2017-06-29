Hey Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, we’d like to know the joke you two shared! Watch video

What’s cooking Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar? Something’s definitely funny because they both burst into laughter as they were conversing! Well, Jhanvi and Ishaan may not be dating in real life but they certainly have found the right formula of staying in the news. It was earlier reported that the duo have been told to stick around and make more public appearances. Perhaps that’s why they’ve been going around on movie dates. While we’re still wondering whether they’re dating or not, they surely seem to have hit it off really well. Both seem to be having a good time in each other’s company. It was earlier stated that perhaps they’re not really that good friends. But looks like they’ve proven the reports wrong. Because they look very comfortable in each other’s company and definitely don’t mind being spotted together.

What’s interesting to notice here is the amount of time they’re spending with Shashank Khaitaan. Now just two days ago, we had told you how the duo might be starring in a remake of Shailene Woodley’s Fault In Our Stars. The film is supposed to be directed by the Badrinath Ki Dulhania director. Reports also suggested that the two star kids started with the look test in the weekend. And now them chilling together fuels all the speculations of Jhanvi and Ishaan having bagged the roles! Is that what they’re talking about? Much as we’d want to know about that, there’s also the banter they shared that has piqued our curiosity.

More than knowing about their relationship status, we’re actually curious to know if they are going to be starring in the remake! A lot of names have been linked to this project. However, they all led to denials. In fact, even Sara Ali Khan’s name popped up for this film, as her debut. But looks like it’s Jhanvi who will be working on this project. Ever since the announcements were made that both the star kids want to enter Bollywood, the industry has literally pitted them against each other. They are both from legendary families so they have a lot to live upto.