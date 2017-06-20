Hey Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek is desperate to come on your show! Will you invite him?

Ever since the news of Krushna Abhishek teaming up with Kapil Sharma’s former on-screen family has come out, people have been busy speculating that his show will replace The Kapil Sharma Show. However, today at the launch of the 3rd edition of OMG, Krushna not only clarified that the shows will air at different time slots but also said that there is no rivalry between the two. The comedian even went on to say that he is desperate to promote his show on The Kapil Sharma Show.

“It’s been five years and we haven’t yet come together. It’s my wish to go on his show for promotions. I really want to go. I just hope he invites me,”he said. When asked why does he think Kapil will invite him, Krushna added, “Why wouldn’t he? There is no problem between us. There is no personal rivalry. When we were on two separate channels giving competition to each other with our shows at the same time slot, then perhaps there was a problem but now although there will be a clash, it won’t be at the same time slot. So,it would be great if all of us could come together on one platform… I think audience will watch that episode just to see what do we all have to say to each other. We are very excited,” he said. So, ladies and gentlemen, don’t be surprised if you get to see Krushna in the next episode of Kapil’s show!

Giving details about his new show, Krushna revealed that it will air at 8 pm time slot. “Yes we are coming with the show, which is tentatively titled Comedy Company. I have made an entry into Kapil’s family. First of all, this is not a controversial show. I and Kapil will not be locking horns with each other like we did during Comedy Nights Bachaho and The Kapil Sharma Show. This time we are on the same channel, our show will air from 8 to 9 while Kapil’s show will run from 9 to 10,” he said.

Unlike Kapil’s show, Comedy Company will not have celeb interviews. “It’s a different kind of a show…It’s theatre. There will be film integrations but no interview sections because people have got bored of interview sections. There will be more theatre…We also have a secret recipe for the show, which is with Preeti Simoes at the moment (laughs),” he said.

Talking about his team, Krushna said, “We haven’t got many confirmations as of yet. I have brought Sudesh Lehri on board, who was a part of my (Comedy Nights Bachao) family. So, he is going to be a part of the show. Ali Asgar is also almost locked. Then there is Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale. There are a lot of people. The rest of the names will be revealed in some time.”

It’s being reported that Sunil Grover won’t be a regular member of the show but will appear in some acts as a guest comedian. However, nothing is confirmed as of now. We are super excited for this merger. Are you? Tell us in the comments section below.