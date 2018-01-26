Hey Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor has a question for you – watch video

You might still refer to them as ex lovers but Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have moved far ahead in their lives. They are not only leading a happy married life with their respective partners Mira and Saif but are also enjoying parenthood with their little bundles of joy Misha and Taimur. The last we saw Shahid and Kareena come face to face was during the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards that was held in December when Shahid patiently waited for Kareena to finish her photo-opp and only then hit the red carpet. In fact, talks also suggest that although the two have got very formal towards each other for obvious reasons but that doesn’t mean they behave like strangers whenever they cross paths at events.

Speaking of which, recently there was also this exciting rumour that Imtiaz Ali is planning to reunite with Shahid Kapoor, 10 years after Jab We Met, and that Kareena too has been approached for the same. However, when Shahid was quizzed about this dream venture falling place at the HT Most Stylish Awards, he neither confirmed nor denied the buzz. Instead, he said, “I’ll follow him (Imtiaz) inside and I will try and convince him. If he thinks I am worthy, after 10 years maybe he will give me an opportunity to work with him again.” When a reporter further reminded him of Kareena, he quickly retorted, “That you should ask Kareena no?” So Kareena, do we see you reuniting with Shahid onscreen? Watch the full video below: PS: (The Kareena bit is towards the end)

Not too long ago, Shahid had even revealed how excited he is to reunite with Imtiaz as he had said, “We are going to do something soon together and I am really excited. I think Imtiaz is a phenomenally talented filmmaker. We made a film together towards the beginning of both our careers and its something people still talk about. Jab We Met is very special and to work with the guy, who gave me Aditya Kashyap (the name of his character in the film) and whose work I have loved over the years, will be amazing. It is going to be a very different film from Jab We Met. A lot more exciting and interesting.” It’s left to see when will Kareena respond to this question asked by Shahid. Do you want them to come together onscreen? Thoughts in the comments please.