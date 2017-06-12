Hey Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, you have to check out these fans dancing to Ullu Ka Pattha – Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are teaming up again onscreen for Jagga Jasoos. Ajab prem ki ghazab kahaani, indeed. Now that you are over that fascinating pun, let us come to the point. The film’s first song, ‘Ullu ka pattha’ is a rage on social media. And the choreography has a big part to play in it. The man behind those quirky AF dance steps is Shiamak Davar. He has given us fabulous dance routines with movies like Dil To Pagal Hai, Taal, Bunty Aur Babli and he has made us dance to Ullu Ka Pattha now. I mean you have got to try out the dance steps, if you haven’t already. It’s fun!

We see Ranbir and Katrina dance in a rather cute manner right in middle of the streets of Morocco. It takes a minute to get the hang of the choreography, as the two actors dance like they are parts of Rube Goldberg machine, doing quirky things and making everything fall in order eventually. It is weird, as you don’t entirely get what is happening but it is beautiful to look at. Well, we came across a lot of fans trying their hands (and legs!) at recreating the same. And honestly, most of them just nailed it. I mean look at these videos:

Whoa! Take a bow!

Well, if we missed out on your video of recreating the Ullu Ka Pattha choreography, do tag us on your Instagram or Twitter accounts and we promise to check it out.

Jagga Jasoos releases in theaters on July 14. Talking about the film and his character, Ranbir has said, “My character is very interesting because for me, I never played a detective character and guy who stammers. I have done romantic films in my life but never done father and son story which is so emotional. This was very sweet and I felt very good in my heart and I hope it all comes through the film.”