Hey Katrina Kaif fans, avoid this annoying habit while taking a selfie with the diva

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood and her fans range from small kids to 60-year old men and women. In a day and age when taking selfies is a trend, fans try very hard to get a picture with their favourite star. And while several stars walk away politely or some get angry with these constant requests, Katrina is one of those who likes to oblige for pictures. She will never say no for a picture and will happily pose for a selfie. But there are a few things that do irritate the actress and you should totally avoid this annoying habit while taking a selfie with Katrina!

While talking to HT Cafe, Katrina revealed, “I don’t think there is anything wrong with taking selfies. But I can tell you what has become annoying or for lack of a better word, funny. It is the way people behave before clicking a picture. I am very happy to take pictures. But maybe, just figure the arrangement of your hair in advance or just get ready and come. Doing a 10 minute tayyari (preparation) for a picture is a bit obnoxious.” So everyone, if you want a picture with Katrina, just be ready with your camera and pose! (ALSO READ – With a film with Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif is back and how!)

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is currently finishing her shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi. The movie is currently halfway through a 65 day long shoot in the Gulf country. She is also awaiting the releasing of Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. Apart from these two film, Kat is also a part of Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Anand L Rai. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope from the world of B-town right here…