“Hey Katrina, girlfriend ban ja meri”, quipped ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and here’s how she reacted – watch video

We so didn’t see this coming! Did he really just say that? So Katrina Kaif decided to get her ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to do his first Facebook Live on her official FB page as a part of Jagga Jasoos promotions – a fun time with fans finally getting access to an “a-social” Ranbir. But look what he eventually ended up doing? He indirectly proposed to Katrina through on a public platform. Yes, this happened! It all started after a fan asked what’s Ranbir’s favourite movie dialogue. Now he could have answered it by picking any random dialogue from his films but Ranbir being his mischevious self chose to go with the cheesiest one from Rockstar as he looked at Katrina and said, “Tu na badi cool lagti hai aur hot bhi hai, kamaal ka combo hai na cool hot at the same time? Aye Katrina, girlfriend bann ja meri!” Ahem! Can you believe it? Also read: Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor promote Jagga Jasoos in the most unromantic way – view HQ pics

Although in the beginning Katrina enjoyed the compliments as he said tu na badi cool lagti hai aur hot bhi hai but the moment he said, “girlfriend bann jaa meri”, Katrina didn’t know where to look and just brushed it off with her smile. In fact, soon after this when Ranbir quizzed her about her favourite English dialogue, Katrina firmly retorted, “You know my dear, I don’t give a damn” Ouch! Now that says it all, isn’t it?

If you watch the entire Facebook Live, you would realise how the two are only bearing with each other for the sake of Jagga Jasoos orelse they wouldn’t have even bothered reuniting. Of course, they’re pretending to make this sound in good humour but you know how sometimes you back it as a joke when you don’t want to hurt that person directly? PS: Ranbir even joked about inviting Katrina to his party and making her sit as a prop as he said, ” You will be the glamour. I will put you on the sofa in the corner”

Well, on that note, we now leave it on you to drop your conclusions on this “Ex” factor!