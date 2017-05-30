Hey Priyanka Chopra, this award show created a BIZZARE new category just to honour you

Over the past few years, we have been debating over the credibility of awards especially about how multiple categories are created just to give an award to everyone who attends the show. Or sometimes categories are created so that stars are lured to events with the promise of an award. And looks like it has happened once again. According to Mumbai Mirror, a not so popular award show, the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award (which has no connection with the actual Dadasaheb Phalke awards), has introduced a bizzare new category just to honour Priyanka Chopra.

The so called award show has introduced the International Icon Award out of the blue. The category has been introduced so that they can give the award to Priyanka Chopra for her performances in Quantico and Baywatch (which hasn’t even released in India as of yet). The award committee’s chairman, Ganesh Jain, also accepted the same, when he told Mumbai Mirror, “Priyanka’s hard work has earned her a spot on an international platform. She’s made Indians proud by representing the country on a global level. This compelled us to introduce this fresh category.” While we don’t think Priyanka Chopra will attend this award ceremony, we are sure she will be surprised by this piece of news too. (ALSO READ – Priyanka Chopra got her EX-BOYFRIEND’s jacket on Dirty Laundry and we know who she’s talking about – watch video)

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently awaiting the release of Baywatch in India. Though the film has not got rave reviews in the overseas market, the Indian audience is excited to see her in the Hollywood film. The movie releases in India on June 2, post which she will return to India and start working on a couple of Bollywood films. She will also start shooting for Quantico season 3 in America after wrapping up her Bollywood commitments.

Anyway, what are your thoughts about this latest development? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!