Hey Ranbir, Ranveer, Sidharth, Varun and Arjun, here’s how you would look in guy rompers!

You read it right! Rompers for men are certainly the newest wrinkle to have shook the world. The classic gingham shirt or the staple stripes are passé. Revolutionising men’s fashion and moving beyond the product aesthetics, gender fluidity just gained a newer dimension. Onesies for men are the real deal for summers! A rage in Europe, that garnered a myriad of reactions, the romper for men blends comfort with the feasibility of finer aesthetics like pockets, waist tabs and zipper fly that render the men stylish to the hilt and unbelievably HAUTE. The romper life for women has always been simple and easy. Jumping aboard this bandwagon, men are here to make a serious case for fun and cool outfits. Back home, this trend is yet to make its big debut in tinsel town. And we are wondering out loud as to who among the dapper dudes of B-town, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, will own and nail this raging trend. But before delving into how our tinsel town boys would rock the onesie, here’s a lowdown on what exactly is a men’s romper.

Men’s Romper or shall we say a Bromper?

The romper, which quintessentially comprises a one-piece combination of shorts and shirts or T-shirts gained popularity, courtesy its relaxed and laidback silhouette for women and children. But this movement quickly attained a novel fashion identity retaining the comfortable vibe. Cut to the 21st century, the onesie is having a fashion moment and is an expression for all the experimental and contemporary men out there. Available in quirky colors and solid tones, this romper for guys also imbibes some flattering aesthetics like adjustable tabs to lend a tapered finish or to stash that wallet into deep pockets and safeguarded by a zipper. Rompers for men were introduced by Kickstarter, an online funding platform that set the fashion world in an absolute state of frenzy with RompHim. Facing flak for being gay, sparking off debates whether men’s fashion has become a bit too feminised, the romper is sure a head turner.

Tinsel town men in guy rompers

Men’s fashion in B-town is quite understated. But revamping the fashion scene under the keen eye of some brilliant fashion stylists, dapper dudes like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor have set the ball rolling with their edgy and experimental take on fashion, dishing out styles that are a rarity. But the one who takes the cake and eats it too, is undoubtedly Ranveer Singh. Upping his own style antics every time he steps out, the Bajirao actor has mastered the knack of pulling off some of the most outrageous ensembles. While Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor tread quite safe with their fashion choices, we cannot help but nudge these men to take the big style leap. Curious, much? Well, we went a step ahead to dole out possible looks if these actors were to don the much-discussed ROMPER.

Ranbir Kapoor

Known for his conservative style, we zeroed in on a checkered romper for Ranbir Kapoor.

Sidharth Malhotra

Known for playing safe with his sense of style, we would love to see Sidharth Malhotra pull off a checkered romper keeping his style sensibilities in mind.

Varun Dhawan

Pulling off those anti-fits, clean cuts and regular street styles with equal aplomb, Varun Dhawan will do justice to this denim romper.

Arjun Kapoor

The Ishaqzaada of tinsel town, Arjun Kapoor showed us a stylish side with his promotional style files for Half Girlfriend. We will love to see him carry off this bluish guy romper and continue his tryst with the experimental game.

Ranveer Singh

And then there is Ranveer Singh who raises the edgy and experimental fashion bar with his astounding looks. We would love to see him pull off this blazing floral romper.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The dashing dude is acing the style game with his sartorial sense of style. We would love to see him try this striped romper.

Men’s fashion has moved from being the regular dapper and suave, assuming a renewed identity and this is undeniably the most exciting phase of unconventional styles.