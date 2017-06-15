Hey Sunil Grover, we bet Salman Khan’s this three-and-half minute tribute to you will make your day – Watch video

Sunil Grover has been around for a quite sometime now. My first memory of his was in a show called Kaun Banega Champu, a spoof of Shah Rukh Khan’s stint in Kaun Banega Crorepati, aired on a channel called Filmy. It was then that I realised how great an actor he is. The show was short lived as was the channel. He, later, was seen as a friend of Tusshar Kapoor in Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn starrer dud, Insaan, in a blink-and-miss role in Aamir Khan’s Ghajini and as a negative sidekick to Arshad Warsi in Zila Ghaziabad. However, he wasn’t noticed in any of the flicks.

Things took a turn for him when he joined Comedy Nights With Kapil and since then there was no looking back for him. It was his impeccable and unmatched talent that got him the much deserved fame and acclaim. So much so, that superstar Salman Khan, too, is in awe of him. I know it's hard to believe but Salman Khan actually spent three-and-half minutes of his interview with Film Companion to gush about the acting prowess of Sunil Grover.

This is what he said, "We went to this show the other day, Sunil Grover's show. Me and him were sitting down there and we saw Sunil. I felt so incompetent as an actor that I was like shit look at these guys, look at their timing, look at how brilliant they are. And I was like, I just lucked out, so I need to appreciate the fact and I need to keep working harder. He has come in as that Doctor, he is not doing any comedy, he's just playing a character. Then after that he's just come in as Mr Bachchan, Uff you have to see that! OH MY GOD! It was like we both thought we are sitting in front of Mr. Bachchan and he's not doing any comedy, he's not doing mimicry. He is straight out playing it. What and how Mr. Bachchan is in real life, I mean he's got the nuances, not the filmy ones, (but) the real life ones. I have never seen anything like that and I was just looking at him. I just felt so incompetent at that time. You know everyone can be, Ae Saala Tum… Hain! It's not that. It is how he comes…"

Now if this doesn’t makes Sunil’s day, we don’t know what will…

Check out the video below (24:30):

Coming from Salman Khan, this speaks volumes about Sunil Grover’s talent. The show Salman mentioned will be telecasted on June 18, 2017.