Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcome their MIRACLE child with this heartwarming post – view pic

Hilarie Burton has shared her excitement at becoming a mother again and also sent out a supportive message to others struggling with fertility. Burton and her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, an actor, welcomed their daughter, George Virginia, on February 16. But the One Tree Hill star took to her announcement on Instagram mindfully. “It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby. The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby,” said Burton, who is also a mother to son Augustus.

She said more heartbreaking losses followed, and as she struggled, the actress would internalise the news of other people’s babies being born. “I’d weep out of jealousy for how easy it was for them. Didn’t they know something could go wrong? Didn’t they know that there were other women out there struggling? It pained me to see the corporate sponsored baby showers and magazine covers capitalizing on this human miracle that wasn’t happening for us.”

During this pregnancy, she said, she was cautious. “I didn’t want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy’s arms and I don’t take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive.”

Burton also had a message for other women trying to get pregnant. “Now that folks know she’s here, I don’t want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table. If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours.”