Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal are now divorced

Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal have now ended their 22 year old marriage and are officially divorced. The Bombay court granted divorce to Himesh and Komal Yesterday evening on June 6. In an official statement, Himesh said, “Sometimes in life mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship, me and Komal have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us and our family as every member of the family have respected our decision and yet Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family.”

Komal shared her views stating, “I and Himesh completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there between us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member. Keeping it short and simple Sonia quoted, “Himesh’s family is my family and I love them.” Initially there were rumours that Himesh was in a relationship with TV actress Sonia Kapoor. It was being said that two are were allegedly a couple since 2006 and it was an extra-marital affair that saw no objection from Himesh’s parents or Komal for that matter. (ALSO READ: Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal OPEN UP on extra marital affair being the reason behind their divorce)

Sources close to the family say that post divorce Komal will be living in the same building where Himesh stays

Himesh and Komal together confirmed that the divorce has been mutual and they have immense respect for each other.