Himesh Reshammiya’s wife Komal denies ‘extra marital affair’ being the reason behind their divorce – read official statement

After being married for about 22 years, Himesh Reshammiya has legally parted ways from his wife Komal. The divorce was granted by a family court yesterday following a plea that was filed back in December 2016. Although Himesh in his official statement clarified he’ll always hold high regards for his ex-wife and that compatibility was the main issue between the but speculations suggest Himesh’s ‘close friend’ Sonia is the reason behind the divorce. In fact, some even suggest how Himesh and Sonia have been secretly dating since 2006. However, Komal refuses to believe any such accusation against her ex husband, Himesh. Also read: Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal are now divorced

In a statement issued, Komal rubbishes rumours of Himesh being involved with any other woman. She said, “I and Himesh completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there between us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family. There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member. Sonia too who is being accused for breaking Himesh and Komal’s marriage stirred it clear stating, “Himesh’s family is my family and I love them.”

Well, in that case, we should respect the couple’s decision and let them move on in their respective lives. As Himesh rightly said, “Sometimes in life mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship, me and Komal have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us and our family as every member of the family have respected our decision and yet Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family.”

