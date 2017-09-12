Hina Khan aka Akshara to play a sex-worker in Rashmi Sharma’s next show?

Hina Khan, popularly known as Akshara from Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently unleashing her daredevil side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Pain In Spain (Colors). One of Indian television’s most loved bahu has left the audience impressed with her courageous attitude. Apart from a few episodics, Hina had never stepped out of Star Plus before KKK. And, it seems her association with Colors is going to go a long way. If an India Forums report is to be believed then the actress has been approached for another Colors’ show, which will be produced by Rashmi Sharma.

The report further suggests that the talented actress will be seen portraying the role of a sex-worker (Tawaif in Hindi) in the show. Rashmi Sharma has given us an unconventional show like ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ and a socially relevant film like ‘Pink’ and hence the news of her taking up another strong women-centric subject comes as no surprise. Hina was said to have been offered the lead role in Colors’ Belan Bahu earlier but she opted to do KKK instead. Krystle D’Souza was later roped in for the show.

After quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which she had been associated with for the last eight years, Hina made a brief appearance on Bigg Boss 10 to support Rohan Mehra, who played her son in the TV serial. Later she also performed at &TV’s Holi Special episode.